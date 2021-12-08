Interim Result
09/12/2021 Lendinvest PLC (LINV)
09/12/2021 Moonpig Group PLC (MOON)
09/12/2021 Smith (Ds) PLC (SMDS)
09/12/2021 Watches Of Switzerland Group PLC (WOSG)
09/12/2021 Foresight Group Holdings Limited (FSG)
09/12/2021 Frasers Group PLC (FRAS)
09/12/2021 Civitas Social Housing PLC (CSH)
09/12/2021 Dr. Martens PLC (DOCS)
09/12/2021 Dwf Group PLC (DWF)
09/12/2021 Firstgroup PLC (FGP)
09/12/2021 Clipper Logistics PLC (CLG)
Final Result
09/12/2021 Victorian Plumbing Group PLC (VIC)
09/12/2021 Renew Holdings PLC (RNWH)
09/12/2021 On The Beach Group PLC (OTB)
AGM / EGM
09/12/2021 Orchard Funding Group PLC (ORCH)
09/12/2021 Lok'n Store Group PLC (LOK)
09/12/2021 Blue Prism Group PLC (PRSM)
09/12/2021 Ridgecrest PLC (RDGC)
09/12/2021 Scottish Investment Trust PLC (SCIN)
09/12/2021 Resource Holding Management Ltd (RHM)
09/12/2021 Kenmare Resources PLC (KMR)
09/12/2021 Frontier Ip Group PLC (FIPP)
09/12/2021 Doric Nimrod Air One Ltd (DNA)
09/12/2021 Bioventix PLC (BVXP)
09/12/2021 Doric Nimrod Air Two Ltd (DNA2)
09/12/2021 Doric Nimrod Air Three Ltd (DNA3)
09/12/2021 Volution Group PLC (FAN)
09/12/2021 Blackrock Greater Europe Investment Trust PLC (BRGE)
Trading Statement
09/12/2021 S & U PLC (SUS)
09/12/2021 Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC (RR.)
09/12/2021 Balfour Beatty PLC (BBY)
Ex-Dividend
09/12/2021 River And Mercantile Group PLC (RIV)
09/12/2021 Residential Secure Income PLC (RESI)
09/12/2021 Redde Northgate PLC (REDD)
09/12/2021 Palace Capital PLC (PCA)
09/12/2021 Chelverton UK Dividend Trust PLC (SDV)
09/12/2021 Speedy Hire PLC (SDY)
09/12/2021 Xp Power Limited (XPP)
09/12/2021 Vp PLC (VP.)
09/12/2021 Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC (TMPL)
09/12/2021 Severfield PLC (SFR)
09/12/2021 Newriver Reit PLC (NRR)
09/12/2021 Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LIO)
09/12/2021 D4T4 Solutions PLC (D4T4)
09/12/2021 Caffyns PLC (CFYN)
09/12/2021 Charles Stanley Group PLC (CAY)
09/12/2021 Bmo Real Estate Investments Limited (BREI)
09/12/2021 Halfords Group PLC (HFD)
09/12/2021 Homeserve PLC (HSV)
09/12/2021 London Finance & Investment Group PLC (LFI)
09/12/2021 Investec PLC (INVP)
09/12/2021 Ig Design Group PLC (IGR)
09/12/2021 Intermediate Capital Group PLC (ICP)
09/12/2021 Assura PLC (AGR)
