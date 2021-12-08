StockMarketWire.com - Compliance and energy services group Sureserve said it had acquired sustainable energy solutions group CorEnergy for up to £7.5 million. CorEnergy was established in 2014 to provide support to public and private sector organisations to assist to reduce energy, improve efficiency and save carbon.

The acquisition sum include an initial £5.9 million, to be satisfied through £2.9 million in cash and the issue of around 3.28 million shares issued at an effective price of 89.4p each.

Further deferred consideration of up to £1.6 million may be payable, split equally between cash and shares, depending on CorEnergy's full year results to December 2021.


Story provided by StockMarketWire.com