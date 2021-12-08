StockMarketWire.com - Bus and train company Stagecoach, which has agreed to be acquired by rival National Express, posted a rise in first-half profit as passenger volumes recovered post-lockdown.
Pre-tax profit for the six months through October increased to £31.1 million, up from £5.4 million year-on-year, as revenue jumped 27% to £579.4 million.
Stagecoach didn't declare an interim dividend.
'We are pleased at the positive progress of the business as confidence in public transport returns and more customers use our bus, coach and tram services,' chief executive Martin Griffiths said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.