StockMarketWire.com - British Gas owner Centrica said subsidiary Spirit Energy had entered an agreement to sell it Norwegian assets for about £800 million.

Under the terms of the agreement, Centrica sold the Norwegian business held by Spirit Energy Norway for $1,026 million; and the Norwegian and UK licence interests in the Statfjord field to Equinor Energy AS and Equinor UK Limited ​for $50 million in aggregate.

Centrica was expected to receive £560 million of the proceeds from its 69% stake in Spirit Energy.

Following completion of the deal, Centrica said it would retain its 69% shareholding in Spirit Energy, which following the sales 'will own oil and gas assets in the U.K. and the Netherlands only.

It was expected that the sale would have a 'significant' near-term dilutive effect on earnings per share given,' it added.

Story provided by StockMarketWire.com