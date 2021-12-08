StockMarketWire.com - British Gas owner Centrica said subsidiary Spirit Energy had entered an agreement to sell it Norwegian assets for about £800 million.
Under the terms of the agreement, Centrica sold the Norwegian business held by Spirit Energy Norway for $1,026 million; and the Norwegian and UK licence interests in the Statfjord field to Equinor Energy AS and Equinor UK Limited for $50 million in aggregate.
Centrica was expected to receive £560 million of the proceeds from its 69% stake in Spirit Energy.
Following completion of the deal, Centrica said it would retain its 69% shareholding in Spirit Energy, which following the sales 'will own oil and gas assets in the U.K. and the Netherlands only.
It was expected that the sale would have a 'significant' near-term dilutive effect on earnings per share given,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.