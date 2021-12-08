StockMarketWire.com - Energy company Diversified Energy said it had completed its acquisition of Oklahoma-based Tapstone Energy for about $181 million.
The transaction, previously announced on 7 October, 2021, consisted of certain upstream assets, field infrastructure, equipment and facilities.
The assets had a current production of about 12 Mboepd from about 660 net operated wells.
'At less than two times adjusted EBITDA, this highly accretive and attractively priced acquisition further solidifies our position as a leading consolidator of producing assets in the Central Region and enhances our cash flow to support our ESG initiatives, dividend distributions, debt reductions and further accretive reinvestment,' the company said.
Oaktree Capital Management was a co-investor in the acquisition.
In a separate agreement, Diversified Energy said it had enlarged its credit facility borrowing base.
The company's bank lending group, KeyBank National Association, approved an $825 million borrowing base, representing a $200 million or 32% increase related to higher commodity prices and the added collateral from the company's acquisition of Tapstone Energy. Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
