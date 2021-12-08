StockMarketWire.com - Travel-hub food and drinks group SSP posted another annual loss as the pandemic continued to hammer the travel sector.
Pre-tax losses for the year through September amounted to £411.2 million, compared to year-on-year losses of £425.8 million. Revenue plunged 42% to £834.2 million.
SSP, which didn't pay any dividends, said its liquidity position was 'strong', with cash and undrawn committed facilities of about £935 million at the end of September.
The company said passenger numbers increased steadily over the second half of the financial year, with sales strengthening to reach 53% of 2019.
Revenues in the first nine weeks of the new financial year were currently averaging about 66% of 2019 levels.
'Whilst there remains some uncertainty in the immediate outlook over the winter months, particularly over the potential impact of the Omicron variant on travel restrictions, we are confident in our ability to manage any near-term volatility,' SSP said.
'Our medium-term expectations remain unchanged, which are for a return to like-for-like revenue at broadly similar levels to 2019 by 2024.'
