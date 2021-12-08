StockMarketWire.com - Fund management company Man Group detailed plans to buy back shares up to a value of $250 million.
The first tranche of the new share buyback programme would commence with buyback of up to $125 million.
The share buyback programme would run from 8 December 2021 through to 7 December 2022.
The maximum number of shares that may be repurchased under the Share Buyback Programme is 96,009,523 shares.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
