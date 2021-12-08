StockMarketWire.com - Surveillance systems group Synectics said its losses to narrow in the second half compared to the first.

In a trading update for the year through November, the company said underlying results for the second half were expected to show a modest profit.

Synectics net cash balance as at 30 November was £4.4 million, with no bank debt and undrawn bank facilities of £3.0 million.


