StockMarketWire.com - Surveillance systems group Synectics said its losses to narrow in the second half compared to the first.
In a trading update for the year through November, the company said underlying results for the second half were expected to show a modest profit.
Synectics net cash balance as at 30 November was £4.4 million, with no bank debt and undrawn bank facilities of £3.0 million.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
