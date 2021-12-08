StockMarketWire.com - Green energy investor VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities said it had acquired a second solar PV site in Australia for £5.9 million.
The investment company, advised by Victory Hill Capital Advisors, acquired a 10.9 megawatt PV site located in the state of Queensland.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
