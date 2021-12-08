StockMarketWire.com - Fintech payments group Equals reported results that 'significantly' exceeded full-year expectations as a 'material' international payments transaction for a large corporate client bolstered growth.

For the 1 October 2021 to 6 December 2021, revenue rose 105% to £11.6 year-on-year, driven by a material international payments transaction for a large corporate client generating revenue of £1.5 million.

For the 1 January 2021 to 6 December 2021, revenue jumped 51% to £40.4 million year-on-year.

'This robust trading performance of the Group further underpins the Board's confidence in accelerating momentum and maintaining growth moving into the final days of 2021 and into FY-2022,' the company said.

'In order to drive further growth the group continues to re-invest and upgrade the sales functions of the business and this will be reflected in higher staff costs in 2022,' it added.








Story provided by StockMarketWire.com