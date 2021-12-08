StockMarketWire.com - Fintech payments group Equals reported results that 'significantly' exceeded full-year expectations as a 'material' international payments transaction for a large corporate client bolstered growth.
For the 1 October 2021 to 6 December 2021, revenue rose 105% to £11.6 year-on-year, driven by a material international payments transaction for a large corporate client generating revenue of £1.5 million.
For the 1 January 2021 to 6 December 2021, revenue jumped 51% to £40.4 million year-on-year.
'This robust trading performance of the Group further underpins the Board's confidence in accelerating momentum and maintaining growth moving into the final days of 2021 and into FY-2022,' the company said.
'In order to drive further growth the group continues to re-invest and upgrade the sales functions of the business and this will be reflected in higher staff costs in 2022,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.