StockMarketWire.com - IT managed services company Adept said Datrix, which the group acquired in April 2021, had secured won a contract from an unnamed financial services business worth about £1 million over three years.
Datrix was recommended for the contract by Cato Networks, a provider of secure access service edge solutions.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
