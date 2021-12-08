StockMarketWire.com - Nutrition company Glanbia said it would commence a share buy-back programme of up to €50 million.
'Glanbia will deliver strong operating cash flow this year while continuing to invest in growth opportunities and shareholder returns,' the company said.
The new share buyback programme was supported by the continued strong cash performance seen in 2021, the company said.
'The programme will run from 8 December 2021, through to the date three business days' prior to the company's next annual general meeting, expected to be held in May 2022...,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.