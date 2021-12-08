StockMarketWire.com - Generic pharmaceutical products maker Beximco Pharma said it had received 2.5 million COVID-19 vaccine doses from Serum Institute of India Private for distribution in Bangladesh.
To date, 15 million doses had been delivered to Bangladesh. Under the terms of the original agreement, 30 million doses were to be delivered in total.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
