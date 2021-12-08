StockMarketWire.com - Mining group Red Rock Resources said it had sent the first batch of samples for testing from a drilling program at its Mikei gold project in Kenya.

The company said 1,744 metres of reverse circulation drilling had been completed so far at the KKM Central prospect, with 17 holes drilled at depths of up to 133 metres.

The first batch of 950 samples had been sent for testing at the SGS laboratory in Mwanza, Tanzania.


