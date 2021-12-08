StockMarketWire.com - Infection prevention and control company Byotrol swung to a loss as the as peak pandemic demand for hygiene products waned.
For the six months ended 30 September 2021, pre-tax losses were £141,000 compared with a profit of £1.0 million a year earlier as revenue fell to £2.61 million from £5.66 million.
'Performance in the first six months showed substantial and ongoing improvements compared to our performance pre-Covid, but was below management expectations for the period, matching the experience of other companies in our markets and reflecting slower than expected and overstocked markets post the peak of the pandemic demand,' the company said.
After a challenging H1, particularly in hand hygiene products, sales in October and November have been ahead of the average for H1 and the order book was currently at £850,000 versus an average of £300,000 in H1 and approximately £350,000 pre-Covid, it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.