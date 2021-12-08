StockMarketWire.com - Bathroom and kitchen products supplier Norcros said it had appointed Gary Kennedy as its chairman.

Kennedy was currently chairman of food company Greencore, where he would assume the role of executive chair from 31 March whilst leading the process to appoint a new chief executive there.

He was intending to step down from the Greencore board in 'due course' and in any event by no later than the annual general meeting in January 2023, Norcros said.


Story provided by StockMarketWire.com