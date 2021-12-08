StockMarketWire.com - International legal and professional services company Ince reported a rise in first-half profit as the easing of pandemic restrictions supported a recovery in services activity.
For the six months ended 30 September 2021, pre-tax profit rose to £2.5 million from £2.1 million year-on-year as revenue increased 4.8% to £49.9 million.
The interim dividend was resumed at 0.5p per share.
'Second half trading so far has been encouraging,' the company said.
