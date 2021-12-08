StockMarketWire.com - Warehousing and logistics group Norish said it would pay one-off bonuses to its executive chairman Ted O'Neill and finance director Aidan Hughes following the sale of its cold store division.

The company had sold the division for £65.7 million, as announced on 30 September.

It had agreed to pay once-off non-pensionable cash bonuses of €170,000 to O'Neill and £215,000 to Hughes.

As previously announced, Hughes was stepping down from his executive role on 31 December along with managing director Kieran Mahon.


Story provided by StockMarketWire.com