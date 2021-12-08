StockMarketWire.com - Risk management and banking solutions company Alpha FX said it expected that revenue and earnings for the year would be ahead of most recent expectations as strong performance since 1 September had continued.
All three of the group's newer divisions - alpha Netherlands, alpha Canada and alpha platform solutions - achieved record half year performances in the second half of the year to date.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.