StockMarketWire.com - Video editing platform provider Blackbird said it had raised approximate £8.0 million before expenses through a discounted equity offering.
The company sold 28,571,429 shares at a price of 28 pence per share, representing a discount of 8.2% to the closing mid-market price on AIM of 30.5 pence per share on 7 December 2021.
The estimated net proceeds of the placing, which would be £7.6 million, will be used to develop the company including its technology offering in the new markets as well as grow its software engineering, product and business development teams.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
