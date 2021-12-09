CA
14/12/2021 13:30 new motor vehicle sales
15/12/2021 13:15 housing starts
15/12/2021 13:30 CPI
15/12/2021 17:00 BoC Governor Tiff Macklem speech to Empire Club of Canada
CH
14/12/2021 07:30 PPI
14/12/2021 07:30 import price index
CN
15/12/2021 03:00 house price index
15/12/2021 03:30 industrial output
15/12/2021 03:30 retail sales
DE
10/12/2021 07:00 CPI
14/12/2021 09:00 Ifo economic forecast winter report
ES
10/12/2021 08:00 industrial production
10/12/2021 08:00 housing price index
15/12/2021 08:00 CPI
EU
13/12/2021 09:00 long term interest rates statistics
14/12/2021 10:00 industrial production
FR
14/12/2021 09:00 IEA oil market report
14/12/2021 11:00 OECD quarterly national accounts G20 GDP growth
15/12/2021 07:45 CPI
IE
15/12/2021 11:00 goods exports and imports
IT
10/12/2021 09:00 industrial production
13/12/2021 09:00 labour cost index
15/12/2021 09:00 CPI
JP
12/12/2021 23:50 orders received for machinery
14/12/2021 04:30 industrial production
15/12/2021 04:30 retail sales
UK
10/12/2021 07:00 monthly GDP estimates
10/12/2021 07:00 index of production
10/12/2021 07:00 index of services
10/12/2021 07:00 trade
10/12/2021 09:30 Bank of England/Kantar Quarterly inflation attitudes survey
10/12/2021 12:30 NIESR monthly GDP tracker
13/12/2021 00:01 Rightmove monthly house price index
13/12/2021 17:00 Bank of England financial stability report
14/12/2021 07:00 labour market statistics
15/12/2021 07:00 PPI
15/12/2021 07:00 CPI
15/12/2021 09:30 ONS house price index
US
10/12/2021 13:30 real earnings
10/12/2021 13:30 CPI
10/12/2021 15:00 University of Michigan survey of consumers
10/12/2021 15:00 quarterly services
13/12/2021 16:00 ISM manufacturing and services semiannual report
14/12/2021 13:30 PPI
14/12/2021 21:30 API weekly statistical bulletin
15/12/2021 12:00 MBA weekly mortgage applications survey
15/12/2021 13:30 import & export price indexes
15/12/2021 13:30 retail sales
15/12/2021 15:00 NAHB housing market index
15/12/2021 15:00 manufacturing & trade
15/12/2021 15:30 EIA weekly petroleum status report
15/12/2021 19:00 Federal Reserve economic projections
15/12/2021 19:00 Federal Reserve interest rate decision
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com