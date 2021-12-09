CA

14/12/2021 13:30 new motor vehicle sales

15/12/2021 13:15 housing starts

15/12/2021 13:30 CPI

15/12/2021 17:00 BoC Governor Tiff Macklem speech to Empire Club of Canada



CH

14/12/2021 07:30 PPI

14/12/2021 07:30 import price index



CN

15/12/2021 03:00 house price index

15/12/2021 03:30 industrial output

15/12/2021 03:30 retail sales



DE

10/12/2021 07:00 CPI

14/12/2021 09:00 Ifo economic forecast winter report



ES

10/12/2021 08:00 industrial production

10/12/2021 08:00 housing price index

15/12/2021 08:00 CPI



EU

13/12/2021 09:00 long term interest rates statistics

14/12/2021 10:00 industrial production



FR

14/12/2021 09:00 IEA oil market report

14/12/2021 11:00 OECD quarterly national accounts G20 GDP growth

15/12/2021 07:45 CPI



IE

15/12/2021 11:00 goods exports and imports



IT

10/12/2021 09:00 industrial production

13/12/2021 09:00 labour cost index

15/12/2021 09:00 CPI



JP

12/12/2021 23:50 orders received for machinery

14/12/2021 04:30 industrial production

15/12/2021 04:30 retail sales



UK

10/12/2021 07:00 monthly GDP estimates

10/12/2021 07:00 index of production

10/12/2021 07:00 index of services

10/12/2021 07:00 trade

10/12/2021 09:30 Bank of England/Kantar Quarterly inflation attitudes survey

10/12/2021 12:30 NIESR monthly GDP tracker

13/12/2021 00:01 Rightmove monthly house price index

13/12/2021 17:00 Bank of England financial stability report

14/12/2021 07:00 labour market statistics

15/12/2021 07:00 PPI

15/12/2021 07:00 CPI

15/12/2021 09:30 ONS house price index



US

10/12/2021 13:30 real earnings

10/12/2021 13:30 CPI

10/12/2021 15:00 University of Michigan survey of consumers

10/12/2021 15:00 quarterly services

13/12/2021 16:00 ISM manufacturing and services semiannual report

14/12/2021 13:30 PPI

14/12/2021 21:30 API weekly statistical bulletin

15/12/2021 12:00 MBA weekly mortgage applications survey

15/12/2021 13:30 import & export price indexes

15/12/2021 13:30 retail sales

15/12/2021 15:00 NAHB housing market index

15/12/2021 15:00 manufacturing & trade

15/12/2021 15:30 EIA weekly petroleum status report

15/12/2021 19:00 Federal Reserve economic projections

15/12/2021 19:00 Federal Reserve interest rate decision



