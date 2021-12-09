StockMarketWire.com - Packaging group DS Smith reported a jump in profit as revenue was bolstered by higher volumes and an increase in selling prices.

For the first 6 months through October, pre-tax profit rose 80% to £175 million year-on-year as revenue grew 22% to £3.36 billion.

Revenue was driven by packaging volume growth and higher selling prices across the group.

The company hiked its interim dividend by 20% to 4.8 pence.

'Together with pricing momentum, this underpins our confidence to deliver a significant improvement in profitability during the second half of this year in line with our expectations and towards our medium-term targets,' the company said.


