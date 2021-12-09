StockMarketWire.com - Infrastructure group Balfour Beatty said it was on track to deliver 2021 performance in line with pre-pandemic levels, and added that it would target a share buyback programme of at least £100 million in 2022.

For the full-year revenue was expected to be approximately double the half year revenue of £4.2 billion, taking full-year to about £8.4 billion, just shy of £8.6 billion.

For the period to 8 December 2021, construction services and support services was expected to generate underlying profit from operations for 2021 in line with 2019 of about £172 million.

'Tendering has returned to pre-pandemic levels at US construction as the focus continues to be selectively bidding for new contracts. ,' the company said.

The year-end order book was expected to be around £15.5 billion, down from £16.1 billion last yea, and £16.4 billion in the prior year.

The company also said it intended that the 2022 share buyback would be at least £100 million and was expected to commence following the announcement of the Group's full year results in March.





Story provided by StockMarketWire.com