StockMarketWire.com - Indoor air solution provider Volution said that it revenue grew in four months through November, driven by a boost from recent acquisition and a hike in prices to offset cost inflation.
For the four months to 30th November 2021, revenues rose 14.6% to £104.0 million.
'Early action in all three geographic regions on implementing selling price rises has enabled us to control the impact of significant cost inflation across all our markets,' the company said.
'Our strategy of intentionally building, and now holding higher levels of inventory on key, long lead-time components, has enabled us to alleviate much of this disruption and we are delivering good levels of customer service in all three of our geographic regions,' it added.
