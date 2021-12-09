StockMarketWire.com - Public transport group Go-Ahead admitted that it had made 'serious errors' in the operation of the Southeastern rail franchise, which was taken over by the Government in October.
The company was stripped off operating the Southeastern rail franchise after failing to declare more than £25 million of taxpayer funding.
The company said, however, that it was 'difficult to estimate precisely the likely quantum of any penalty.'
The review - commissioned by an independent committee comprising the chairs of the London & South Eastern Railway's shareholders (Go-Ahead and Keolis UK) - found that 'serious errors were made by LSER with respect to its engagement with the DfT over several years.'
'The group accepts that, by failing to notify the DfT of certain overpayments or monies due to the DfT, LSER breached contractual obligations of good faith contained in the franchise agreements,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.