StockMarketWire.com - UK stocks gave up early gains Thursday, on concerns about the recovery after UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said England would move to tougher 'Plan B' restriction including work from home measures to curb the spread of the Omicrom coronavirus variant.
At 09:59, the benchmark FTSE 100 index was down 1 point, or 0.02%, at 7,335.92.
Rolls-Royce upgraded its outlook on cash flow following improved trading performance and cost cuts. Its shares fell more than 3%
Public transport group operator Go-Ahead plunged 22% to 538.25 pence after admitting that it had made 'serious errors' in the operation of the Southeastern rail franchise , which was taken over by the Government in October.
Transport company Firstgroup reported wider losses in the first half of the year, as higher financing costs offset a rise in revenue amid improving passenger numbers. Its shares fell 5% to 96.49 pence.
Packaging group DS Smith reported a jump in profit as revenue was bolstered by higher volumes and an increase in selling prices. Its shares were up 1.2% to 385.60 pence.
Frasers, formerly Sports Direct, reported sharp rise in first-half profit as the strong reopening of stores following the easing of pandemic restrictions led to sharp rise in sports retail revenue. Itsdshares were up 2% to 722.50 pence
