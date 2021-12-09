StockMarketWire.com - Automotive retailer Vertu Motors upgraded its outlook as rising new car prices bolstered profit in October and November.

The company said it now anticipated that the group's adjusted pre-tax profit for the year ending 28 February 2022 would be no less than £70 million, up from prior guidance of not less than £65.0 million.

New vehicle supply to the group in October and November was 'better than envisaged and was sold at enhanced margins,' the company said.

'Customer demand has remained positive, with strong future order banks in all new vehicle channels being evident.'




