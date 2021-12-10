StockMarketWire.com - Food business Hilton Food said it had agreed to acquire a international smoked salmon producer, Dutch Seafood, which trades as Foppen.

The acquisition expanded the company's presence in a growing protein category, as well as entering the US, a new geography for Hilton.

Hilton has launched an equity placing to raise gross proceeds of approximately £75 million to part fund the acquisition, the company said.

Completion of the transaction was subject to Dutch competition authority and works council approval.

'The acquisition of Foppen is an exceptional opportunity for Hilton and another step towards our goal of becoming the global protein partner of choice,' the company said.






