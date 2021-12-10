StockMarketWire.com - Food business Hilton Food said it had agreed to acquire a international smoked salmon producer, Dutch Seafood, which trades as Foppen.
The acquisition expanded the company's presence in a growing protein category, as well as entering the US, a new geography for Hilton.
Hilton has launched an equity placing to raise gross proceeds of approximately £75 million to part fund the acquisition, the company said.
Completion of the transaction was subject to Dutch competition authority and works council approval.
'The acquisition of Foppen is an exceptional opportunity for Hilton and another step towards our goal of becoming the global protein partner of choice,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.