StockMarketWire.com - Associated British Foods said performance in Primark had been ahead fo expectations in the fourth quarter of the year, with full-year sales expected to be 'significantly better.'
The company said that while it was experiencing disruption in its supply chain by prioritising products most in demand, it had stock cover on the vast majority of lines for the important Christmas trading period.
The rising COVID-19 cases and the public health measures taken to date in its markets were mainly restrictions in trading hours in the Netherlands, the requirement for vaccine passes in Germany and the closure of its five stores in Austria.
Since the year end, the company said it had opened two new stores, one in Vigo, Spain, and one in Catania, Italy, bringing its total estate to a milestone of 400 stores, trading from 17.0 million sq ft.
Trading to date in its new financial year across grocery, sugar, ingredients and agriculture had been in line with expectations, the company added.
'We are experiencing the impact of widely reported port congestion and road freight limitations and our businesses have been working hard to overcome these difficulties.'
