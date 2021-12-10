StockMarketWire.com - Environmental infrastructure investor SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust reported a rise in first-half net asset value as value of its portfolio jumped.
For the six months to 30 September 2021, net asset value rose 36% to £943.6 million from £693.8 million at 31 March 2021.
The company declared an interim dividend of 2.81 pence per share.
'The operational assets within the portfolio provided key services to essential industries and continued to operate with minimal disruption. Overall, the pandemic to date has therefore not had a material impact on our financial performance,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.