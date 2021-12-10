StockMarketWire.com - Mining giant Anglo American said it expected to further growth in 2022, and added that it would 35% growth over the next decade.
For 2022, the company forecast capex of $6.2 billion to 6.7 billion, reflecting 2021 deferrals and Woodsmith addition.
Anglo American said it would target 35% growth over the next decade at an attractive 50% margin.
'We are also increasing our near term performance improvement target to $3.5 - $4.5 billion by 2023, as we accelerate the delivery of our P101 and technology programmes, while also bringing growth projects onstream,' it added.
In a separate announcement, the company also upgraded the scope of Woodsmith polyhalite fertiliser project, in which Anglo American expected to invest about $0.7 billion in 2022.
'We expect to have completed our design engineering, capital budget and schedule at the end of 2022, with a fully optimised value case that recognises the upside potential we see in Woodsmith, and we will then submit the full project to the board,' the company said.
