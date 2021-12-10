StockMarketWire.com - Saint-Gobain said it had sold its regional glass transformation business Glassolutions in Denmark to the German glass manufacturer Semcoglas for an undisclosed sum.
Glassolutions in Denmark employed approximately 160 people across 4 distribution sites and 2 production sites, with sales of around €30 million in 2020, the company said.
This transaction is part of Saint-Gobain's continued portfolio optimization strategy to enhance the group's growth and profitability profile in line with the "Grow & Impact" plan objectives.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
