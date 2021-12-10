StockMarketWire.com - Contract research organisation Open Orphan said it had won a $13.4 million contract with an unnamed US-based biotechnology company to test its novel antiviral candidate using the hVIVO influenza human challenge study model.

The study was expected to commence in H2 2022 and would be conducted at hVIVO's state-of-the-art quarantine facilities in London.

The company expected the majority of revenues to be recognised in 2022.

'The company expects to sign an increasing number of contracts in this area as the global pandemic has highlighted the increased investment needed from governments and Big Pharma to develop effective, novel treatments for a range of infectious diseases that have potential to cause the next pandemic,' it added.





