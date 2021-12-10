StockMarketWire.com - Contract research organisation Open Orphan said it had won a $13.4 million contract with an unnamed US-based biotechnology company to test its novel antiviral candidate using the hVIVO influenza human challenge study model.
The study was expected to commence in H2 2022 and would be conducted at hVIVO's state-of-the-art quarantine facilities in London.
The company expected the majority of revenues to be recognised in 2022.
'The company expects to sign an increasing number of contracts in this area as the global pandemic has highlighted the increased investment needed from governments and Big Pharma to develop effective, novel treatments for a range of infectious diseases that have potential to cause the next pandemic,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.