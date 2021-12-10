StockMarketWire.com - HgCapital Trust said it would invest approximately £9.4 million in Pirum Systems, a provider of post-trade automation and collateral management technology for the securities finance industry.
The company made its invested alongside other institutional clients of Hg through the Hg Mercury 3 Fund.
The investment would reduce HgCapital Trust's outstanding commitments to invest in Hg transactions to approximately £418 million.
'Hg will share joint control with Pirum's current backers Bowmark Capital, the technology and services investor, which invested in the company in 2019,' the company said.
'The Pirum management team will also retain a significant stake in the business.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
