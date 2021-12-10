StockMarketWire.com - DeepVerge's subsidiary Modern Water said it had completed the upgrade of its COVID mobile testing unit to process breath tests at point of care.
The upgraded Microtox PD system, which expands pandemic surveillance capabilities to towns, villages, hospitals, hotels, ports, locations where large groups of people gather, was now scheduled for launch in the first quarter of 2022.
