StockMarketWire.com - Supercapacitors manufacturer CAP-XX sad that FiiO, a HiFi audio gear from China, had selected the company's CAP-XX DMF470 supercap for its new M17 high fidelity portable music player.
The CAP-XX DMF470 supercapacitor was equivalent to 10,000 47uF tantalum capacitors providing a 'solid' foundation for a large power supply, the company said.
'The CAP-XX supercapacitor delivers power bursts to offload peak-power functions from the battery, solving the typical problems, such as weak bass, distortion, and flat-sounding music, in delivering high power and high-quality audio in battery-powered portable devices,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.