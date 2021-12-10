StockMarketWire.com - Supercapacitors manufacturer CAP-XX sad that FiiO, a HiFi audio gear from China, had selected the company's CAP-XX DMF470 supercap for its new M17 high fidelity portable music player.

The CAP-XX DMF470 supercapacitor was equivalent to 10,000 47uF tantalum capacitors providing a 'solid' foundation for a large power supply, the company said.

'The CAP-XX supercapacitor delivers power bursts to offload peak-power functions from the battery, solving the typical problems, such as weak bass, distortion, and flat-sounding music, in delivering high power and high-quality audio in battery-powered portable devices,' the company said.






Story provided by StockMarketWire.com