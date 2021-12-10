StockMarketWire.com - Nexus Infrastructure swung to an annual profit following a 'strong' recovery from Covid-19. For the year ended 30 September, pre-tax profit was £3.8 million from £2.8 million year-on-year as revenue increased to £137.0 million from £125.7 million.

'TriConnex has had a significant year on revenue and profit in 2021, passing £50m revenue for the first time,' the company said.

'We believe 2022 will be a breakthrough year for TriConnex in residential energy transition,' it added.

The order book stood at £288m and gross cash at £29.5 million, providing a 'solid' platform from which to deliver from in 2022 and beyond, it added.






Story provided by StockMarketWire.com