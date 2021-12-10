StockMarketWire.com - Nexus Infrastructure swung to an annual profit following a 'strong' recovery from Covid-19. For the year ended 30 September, pre-tax profit was £3.8 million from £2.8 million year-on-year as revenue increased to £137.0 million from £125.7 million.
'TriConnex has had a significant year on revenue and profit in 2021, passing £50m revenue for the first time,' the company said.
'We believe 2022 will be a breakthrough year for TriConnex in residential energy transition,' it added.
The order book stood at £288m and gross cash at £29.5 million, providing a 'solid' platform from which to deliver from in 2022 and beyond, it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.