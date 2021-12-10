StockMarketWire.com - UK stocks lower as concerns about the Omicrom coronavirus variant continued to weigh on investor sentiment.
At 09:15, the benchmark FTSE 100 index was down 19.67 points, or 0.3%, at 7,301.73.
Instant-service equipment group Photo-Me International rose 6% to 61.61 after upgrading its outlook on annual profit and revenue as better than expected trading momentum in May, June and July continued in the fourth quarter of the financial year ended 31 October 2021.
Associated British Foods said performance in Primark had been ahead fo expectations in the fourth quarter of the year, with full-year sales expected to be 'significantly better.' Its shares were up 0.40% to £19.42.
Food business Hilton Food fell 0.7% to £11.88 after agreeing to acquire a international smoked salmon producer, Dutch Seafood, which trades as Foppen.
Mining giant Anglo American said it expected to further growth in 2022, and added that it would 35% growth over the next decade. Its shares were 0.2% to £29.79.
Contract research organisation Open Orphan said it had won a $13.4 million contract with an unnamed US-based biotechnology company to test its novel antiviral candidate using the hVIVO influenza human challenge study model. Its shares were 11.6% to 20.65.
Supercapacitors manufacturer CAP-XX said that FiiO, a HiFi audio gear from China, had selected the company's CAP-XX DMF470 supercap for its new M17 high fidelity portable music player. Its shares 5.6% to 5.60.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
