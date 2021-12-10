StockMarketWire.com - Gemfields reported record annual gemstone auction revenue following a a strong auction in November and December.
Annual gemstone revenue reached to $239.6 million, surpassing the prior record of $200.6 million.
For the period 8 November to 9 December 2021, auction revenues were $88.4 million, an all-time high for MRM ruby auctions.
'The strength of the results we've seen this week for both emeralds and rubies means that Gemfields has achieved a new record for annual gemstone auction revenues...' the company said.
