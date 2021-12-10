StockMarketWire.com - Omega said it had received a request from the Department of Health and Social Care to repay the £2.5 million pre-production payment after its contract with the company expired on 1 October 2021.
After seeking legal advice, the company said it was 'confident' it would not have to make the repayment.
'The board of Omega, having taken initial legal advice, do not believe that the company is required to repay the pre-production payment and will respond in writing as requested,' the company said.
'The board will continue to take further legal advice on this matter and hopes to reach a resolution swiftly.'
As previously disclosed, the Department of Health and Social care was unable to move into phase 2 of the contract, which would have seen Omega progress to 'manufacturing tests using Government-furnished equipment,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.