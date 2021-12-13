Interim Result
14/12/2021 Purplebricks Group PLC (PURP)
14/12/2021 Grc International Group PLC (GRC)
14/12/2021 Yourgene Health PLC (YGEN)
15/12/2021 Maxcyte INC (MXCT)
15/12/2021 In The Style Group PLC (ITS)
15/12/2021 Baltic Classifieds Group PLC (BCG)
16/12/2021 Frp Advisory Group PLC (FRP)
16/12/2021 (PROC)
20/12/2021 Gore Street Energy Storage Fund PLC (GSF)
Final Result
14/12/2021 Rws Holdings PLC (RWS)
14/12/2021 Chemring Group PLC (CHG)
14/12/2021 Driver Group PLC (DRV)
15/12/2021 Hollywood Bowl Group PLC (BOWL)
15/12/2021 Avon Protection PLC (AVON)
15/12/2021 Character Group PLC (CCT)
15/12/2021 Jersey Electricity PLC (JEL)
15/12/2021 Pressure Technologies PLC (PRES)
16/12/2021 Titon Holdings PLC (TON)
16/12/2021 Go-Ahead Group PLC (GOG)
16/12/2021 Integrafin Holdings PLC (IHP)
16/12/2021 Hyve Group PLC (HYVE)
17/12/2021 Ecofin Global Utilities And Infrastructure Trust PLC (EGL)
AGM / EGM
14/12/2021 Greatland Gold PLC (GGP)
14/12/2021 Fidelity Special Values PLC (FSV)
14/12/2021 Cqs Natural Resources Growth And Income PLC (CYN)
14/12/2021 Invinity Energy Systems PLC (IES)
14/12/2021 MC Mining (MCM)
14/12/2021 Target Healthcare Reit PLC (THRL)
14/12/2021 Marwyn Value Investors (MVI)
14/12/2021 Batm Advanced Communications LD (BVC)
14/12/2021 Kin And Carta PLC (KCT)
14/12/2021 Blancco Technology Group PLC (BLTG)
14/12/2021 Aeorema Communications PLC (AEO)
15/12/2021 Softcat PLC (SCT)
15/12/2021 Grc International Group PLC (GRC)
15/12/2021 Prs Reit (The) PLC (PRSR)
15/12/2021 Brighton Pier Group PLC (The) (PIER)
15/12/2021 ProPhotonix Limited (DI) (PPIX)
15/12/2021 Beeks Financial Cloud Group PLC (BKS)
15/12/2021 Gcp Student Living PLC (DIGS)
15/12/2021 Dx (Group) PLC (DX.)
15/12/2021 SolGold PLC (SOLG)
15/12/2021 Kingswood Holdings Limited (KWG)
15/12/2021 Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited (SOI)
16/12/2021 Seeing Machines Limited (SEE)
16/12/2021 Netcall PLC (NET)
16/12/2021 Schroder Income Growth Fund PLC (SCF)
16/12/2021 Sareum Holdings PLC (SAR)
16/12/2021 Arc Minerals Limited (ARCM)
16/12/2021 888 Holdings PLC (888)
16/12/2021 Glenveagh Properties Plc (GLV)
16/12/2021 Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC (BGFD)
16/12/2021 Checkit PLC (CKT)
16/12/2021 Avi Global Trust PLC (AGT)
17/12/2021 Zanaga Iron Ore Company Limited (ZIOC)
17/12/2021 Focusrite PLC (TUNE)
17/12/2021 (THX)
17/12/2021 Ep Global Opportunities Trust PLC (EPG)
17/12/2021 Petroneft Resources PLC (PTR)
17/12/2021 (CINH)
17/12/2021 Renalytix PLC (RENX)
17/12/2021 (MACP)
20/12/2021 Cambium Global Timberland Ltd (TREE)
20/12/2021 Napster Group PLC (NAPS)
20/12/2021 Plexus Holdings PLC (POS)
21/12/2021 Lekoil Limited (LEK)
21/12/2021 Aura Energy Limited (AURA)
21/12/2021 Go-Ahead Group PLC (GOG)
21/12/2021 Northamber PLC (NAR)
Trading Statement
14/12/2021 Joules Group PLC (JOUL)
14/12/2021 Ocado Group PLC (OCDO)
16/12/2021 Serco Group PLC (SRP)
16/12/2021 Petrofac Limited (PFC)
16/12/2021 Itm Power PLC (ITM)
Ex-Dividend
14/12/2021 Pan African Resources PLC (PAF)
16/12/2021 Northamber PLC (NAR)
16/12/2021 Mitie Group PLC (MTO)
16/12/2021 Associated British Foods PLC (ABF)
16/12/2021 Henderson High Income Trust PLC (HHI)
16/12/2021 Numis Corporation PLC (NUM)
16/12/2021 Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA)
16/12/2021 United Utilities Group PLC (UU.)
16/12/2021 Tr Property Investment Trust PLC (TRY)
16/12/2021 Sirius Real Estate LD (SRE)
16/12/2021 Vertu Motors PLC (VTU)
16/12/2021 Manolete Partners PLC (MANO)
16/12/2021 Discoverie Group PLC (DSCV)
16/12/2021 Volution Group PLC (FAN)
16/12/2021 Cranswick PLC (CWK)
16/12/2021 Braemar Shipping Services PLC (BMS)
16/12/2021 Carr's Group PLC (CARR)
16/12/2021 Tritax Eurobox PLC (EBOX)
17/12/2021 Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited (SREI)
17/12/2021 Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC (UEM)
17/12/2021 Biffa PLC (BIFF)
17/12/2021 Triple Point Social Housing Reit PLC (SOHO)
17/12/2021 BP PLC (BP.)
17/12/2021 Telecom Plus PLC (TEP)
17/12/2021 Pershing Square Holdings Ltd Usd (PSHD)
17/12/2021 Momentum Multi-Asset Value Trust PLC (MAVT)
17/12/2021 James Halstead PLC (JHD)
17/12/2021 Henderson Opportunities Trust PLC (HOT)
17/12/2021 Diversified Gas & Oil PLC (DGOC)
17/12/2021 Asia Dragon Trust PLC (DGN)
17/12/2021 Sainsbury (J) PLC (SBRY)
17/12/2021 CML Microsystems PLC (CML)
17/12/2021 Sdcl Energy Efficiency Income Trust PLC (SEIT)
