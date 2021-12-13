CA
14/12/2021 13:30 new motor vehicle sales
15/12/2021 13:15 housing starts
15/12/2021 13:30 CPI
15/12/2021 17:00 BoC Governor Tiff Macklem speech to Empire Club of Canada
16/12/2021 13:30 wholesale trade
16/12/2021 13:30 employment insurance
CH
14/12/2021 07:30 import price index
14/12/2021 07:30 PPI
CN
15/12/2021 03:00 house price index
15/12/2021 03:30 industrial output
15/12/2021 03:30 retail sales
DE
14/12/2021 09:00 Ifo economic forecast winter report
16/12/2021 08:30 flash PMI
17/12/2021 07:00 PPI
17/12/2021 09:00 Ifo business climate index
ES
15/12/2021 08:00 CPI
17/12/2021 08:00 trade balance
EU
14/12/2021 10:00 industrial production
16/12/2021 09:00 flash PMI
16/12/2021 10:00 foreign trade
16/12/2021 12:45 ECB interest rate decision
16/12/2021 13:30 press conference with ECB President Christine Lagarde
17/12/2021 10:00 CPI
17/12/2021 10:00 construction output
FR
14/12/2021 09:00 IEA oil market report
14/12/2021 11:00 OECD quarterly national accounts G20 GDP growth
15/12/2021 07:45 CPI
16/12/2021 08:15 flash PMI
IE
15/12/2021 11:00 goods exports and imports
IT
15/12/2021 09:00 CPI
JP
14/12/2021 04:30 industrial production
15/12/2021 04:30 retail sales
16/12/2021 00:30 flash PMI
UK
14/12/2021 07:00 labour market statistics
15/12/2021 07:00 PPI
15/12/2021 07:00 CPI
15/12/2021 09:30 ONS house price index
16/12/2021 09:30 CIPS / Markit flash anufacturing and services PMI
16/12/2021 12:00 Bank of England interest rate decision
17/12/2021 00:01 GfK consumer confidence survey
17/12/2021 07:00 retail sales
US
14/12/2021 13:30 PPI
14/12/2021 21:30 API weekly statistical bulletin
15/12/2021 12:00 MBA weekly mortgage applications survey
15/12/2021 13:30 retail sales
15/12/2021 13:30 import & export price indexes
15/12/2021 15:00 manufacturing & trade
15/12/2021 15:00 NAHB housing market index
15/12/2021 15:30 EIA weekly petroleum status report
15/12/2021 19:00 Federal Reserve economic projections
15/12/2021 19:00 Federal Reserve interest rate decision
16/12/2021 13:30 housing starts and building permits
16/12/2021 13:30 jobless claims
16/12/2021 14:15 industrial production
16/12/2021 14:45 flash manufacturing PMI
16/12/2021 14:45 consumer comfort index
16/12/2021 14:45 flash services PMI
16/12/2021 15:30 EIA weekly natural gas storage report
