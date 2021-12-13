CA
14/12/2021 13:30 new motor vehicle sales
CH
14/12/2021 07:30 PPI
14/12/2021 07:30 import price index
DE
14/12/2021 09:00 Ifo economic forecast winter report
EU
14/12/2021 10:00 industrial production
FR
14/12/2021 09:00 IEA oil market report
14/12/2021 11:00 OECD quarterly national accounts G20 GDP growth
JP
14/12/2021 04:30 industrial production
UK
14/12/2021 07:00 labour market statistics
US
14/12/2021 13:30 PPI
14/12/2021 21:30 API weekly statistical bulletin
