StockMarketWire.com - Gene and cell therapy group Oxford Biomedica said it had signed a new licence and supply agreement with Arcellx.
The pact granted Arcellx a non-exclusive licence to Oxford Biomedica's LentiVector platform and put in place a three-year clinical supply agreement.
Arcellx was a US biotechnology company developing novel, adaptive and controllable cell therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases.
Oxford Biomedica said it would receive payments related to the development and manufacturing of lentiviral vectors for use in clinical trials.
Additionally, the agreement allowed for payments to the group for the manufacture and supply of lentiviral vectors for commercial use.
Oxford Biomedica also announced separately that it had agreed an extension and update to a commercial supply agreement with Novartis for the manufacture of lentiviral vectors for several Novartis CAR-T products.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
