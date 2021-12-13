StockMarketWire.com - Vietnam equities investor Vietnam Enterprise Investments said it posted a positive monthly performance in November, just below its benchmark.

The company's net asset value in November rose 1.7% over the previous month.

That was compared with 2.5% increase for its reference index, the Vietnam Index, in US dollar terms.

The most noteworthy performer was Saigon Securities Corporation, a brokerage that the company had built a position in during the third quarter, which was up 38% for the month.


