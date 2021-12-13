StockMarketWire.com - Wealth manager Quilter said it was launching the final tranche of a previously announced £375 million share buyback.
The company had to date purchased £325 million worth of its shares.
The final tranche of up to £50 million, starting on 13 December and ending no later than 7 March.
