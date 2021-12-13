StockMarketWire.com - Home repairs and improvements business HomeServe said it had agreed to sell the Piedmont policy book to Piedmont for about $22 million, rather than continue to manage it in run-off.
Piedmont would acquire the Piedmont policy book in two tranches, with the first tranche expected to complete late in HomeServe's financial year ending 31 March 2022 and the second due to complete early in the financial year ending 31 March 2023.
HomeServe said it intended to re-invest the proceeds from the transaction into additional organic marketing activity across its other affinity partnerships. As a result the company didn't expect any material impact on customer or policy numbers, profit or its net cash position as a result of this transaction.
'This agreement represents the anticipated conclusion to our relationship with Piedmont following its acquisition by Duke, which is one of a very small number of utilities to run its policy books internally,' the company said.
'By the end of FY23 we expect to replace the customers we lose from this transaction by re-investing the sale proceeds in organic marketing,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
