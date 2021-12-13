StockMarketWire.com - Specialist recruitment company SThree said its annual net fees had risen 19% and that its chief executive Mark Dorman would stand down at the end of December.
The company, which caters to the science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) fields, said its net fees for the year through November had risen to £355.7 million, up from £308.6 million year-on-year.
In the fourth quarter, they had risen 25%, marking the third consecutive quarter of growth over 20%.
'Our strategy, positioned at the centre of the secular trends of STEM and flexible working, has continued to drive this excellent performance,' Dorman said.
Dorman was standing down as CEO on 31 December, with senior managing director Timo Lehne standing in as interim CEO.
Dorman would continue to assist the group in facilitating a smooth handover and transition until 1 April.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
