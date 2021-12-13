StockMarketWire.com - Marking consultancy Next 15 said trading had continued to be strong and ahead of management expectations, helped by the strength of the US dollar.
Revenue for the three months through October was risen around 38% year-on-year, with organic revenue up 26%.
This resulted in revenues for the nine months through October being up 34%, with organic revenue growth of 24%.
'This strong performance has continued into our fourth quarter and is driving results ahead of market expectations,' Next 15 said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
