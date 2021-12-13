StockMarketWire.com - Tech company WANdisco said it had won a contract with a top-five UK banking group that it didn't name.
The work involved migrating 'an initial 500TB to AWS using WANdisco's LiveData Migrator platform'.
WANdisco said said the bank would maintain a hybrid cloud between on-premises and the cloud for several years.
The initial contract would be a subscription license for 500TB of data, with a view of moving to a 'commit to consume' relationship in the future as further use cases are introduced, it added.
