StockMarketWire.com - Tech company WANdisco said it had won a contract with a top-five UK banking group that it didn't name.

The work involved migrating 'an initial 500TB to AWS using WANdisco's LiveData Migrator platform'.

WANdisco said said the bank would maintain a hybrid cloud between on-premises and the cloud for several years.

The initial contract would be a subscription license for 500TB of data, with a view of moving to a 'commit to consume' relationship in the future as further use cases are introduced, it added.


